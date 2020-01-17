Amazon to create 1 mn new jobs in India by 2025: Bezos

American multinational Amazon has announced plans to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure and its logistics network, the company said.

It said jobs which will be created both directly and indirectly, will be across industries such as information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing. This will be in addition to the 7 lakh jobs the company has enabled in India over the last six years.

“We are investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement. He said that Amazon India would also add 10,000 electric rickshaws to its electric fleet. “We have seen huge contributions from our employees, extraordinary creativity from the small businesses we have partnered with, and great enthusiasm from the customers who shop with us.” He had, on Wednesday, said the firm would invest $1 billion to help bring 10 million traders and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses across India online, enabling $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025.

The company said the Centre had prioritised job creation and skilling initiatives, including the training of more than 400 million people by 2022, in rural and urban areas. On this front, it would be committed to job creation and investment in traders and MSMEs.

It would complement these social inclusion and social mobility efforts by creating more opportunities for people in India to find employment, build skills, and expand entrepreneurship opportunities, it said.

Amazon’s investments will help create new jobs in hiring talent to fill roles across Amazon in India, including software development engineering, cloud computing, content creation, and customer support.

Since 2014, the American company has grown its employee base more than four times, and last year inaugurated its new campus building in Hyderabad, Amazon’s first fully-owned campus outside the United States and the largest building globally in terms of employees (15,000) and space (9.5 acres).

The fresh investment would support Amazon’s operations in India in areas like logistics, engineering and facilities management, packaging, and customer fulfillment. Amazon’s operations network has created inclusive job opportunities across the country, including hundreds of associates with hearing and speech impairment at its fulfilment centres, sortation stations, and delivery stations. Amazon also has an all-woman delivery station, along with a pilot internship program for individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities.

The company said it would invest to expand growth opportunities for the more than 550,000 traders and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, including local shops through programs like Saheli, Karigar, and “I Have Space” and creating more ways for MSMEs to learn about digitising their businesses by investing US$ 1billion to bring 10 million new Indian businesse online.

During his visit to Mumbai Mr. Bezos met Hindi film industry actors and industrialists, company officials said.