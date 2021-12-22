Business

Amazon to acquire Prione JV

Prione Business Services, the joint venture (JV) between N.R. Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran and Amazon, will be acquired by Amazon, Catamaran and Amazon said in a joint media statement.

In August, the partners had announced their decision to not continue the JV beyond May 2022.

Amazon would acquire Catamaran’s shareholding in Prione, including all assets and liabilities, they said. “The businesses of the joint venture shall continue under the leadership of the current management and on receipt of regulatory approvals, the boards of Prione and Cloudtail will take steps to complete the transaction,’’ according to the statement.


