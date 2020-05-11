Amazon starts store for COVID-19 supplies

Business

Amazon Business has introduced a ‘COVID-19 Supplies Store’ to provide easy access to related supplies. Frontline organisations such as those in healthcare and the government can purchase COVID-19 related essentials in bulk from the store to effectively fight the virus, the company said.

The ‘COVID-19 Supplies Store’ has been specifically curated to provide instant access to critical medical supplies and safety products. Customers need not spend time searching for individual products, the company said.

The store has a wide collection of items like N95 masks, surgical masks, sanitisers, personal protective equipment (PPE), gloves, shoe covers, PPE suits, facial shields and infra-red thermometers.

Manish Tiwary, vice-president – Category Management, Amazon India, said, “The ‘COVID-19 Supplies Store’ is our effort towards providing institutional buyers with a one-stop shop for all their needs around safety and sanitisation products.

“The store seeks to serve bulk buying needs of healthcare professionals and organisations as the nation continues to fight the virus. In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to serve the nation by providing instant access and delivering products safely to customers across the country.”

Institutional buyers can get competitive quotes from multiple suppliers, coupled with safe delivery. These business purchases also come with the benefit of bulk pricing and GST invoices to ensure compliance and claim input tax credit, the company said.

Meanwhile, Suumaya Lifestyle, listed on NSE Emerge, has bagged orders worth ₹525 crore to supply COVID-19 essentials, reusable cotton masks and PPE kits from various entities.

Of the total orders received, ₹65 crore is from various State governments, ₹15 crore from various Central Government agencies and over ₹445 crore from various corporates and MNCs, the company said.

Suumaya plans to supply nearly 50 lakh reusable cotton masks and 35 lakh PPE kits over the next 5 months. The entire production to execute these orders would be processed at the company’s exclusive contracted manufacturing facilities at Surat, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Ushik Gala, Chairman, Suumaya Lifestyle Ltd. said, “Work has already begun on a war-footing at our factories situated in Surat and Ahmedabad to supply COVID-19 essentials in the shortest possible time.”

