Amazon reports 15-fold increase in rail parcel volumes since 2019

Amazon India reported a 15-fold increase in movement of its parcels through railway networks in India since it began working with the Indian Railways in 2019.

Amazon India became the first company in the Indian e-commerce sector to partner with the Indian Railways to build an express transportation solution via rail to carry parcel wagons on Rajdhani in Express on the Mumbai-Delhi route, the company said.

According to Amazon, over the last five years, the e-tailer scaled its operations from one train in 2019 to over 120 trains in 2024, operating 130 intercity routes across 91 unique destination cities through railways. In 2023, Amazon became the first e-commerce logistics company leveraging Dedicated Freight Corridors of the Indian Railways.

“Amazon India’s association with the Indian Railways has been one of the key enablers for the company to offer one-day and two-day delivery promises to customers across India,” it claimed.

Amazon Transportation Services (Amazon India) and the Ministry of Indian Railways on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the existing partnership between the two for fast transportation of Amazon packages through the Indian Railways’ network. As part of this MoU, Amazon India and Indian Railways would jointly work towards establishing a hub and spoke model for one origin-destination. The plan would also cover first and last-mile requirements, transit times, cost options, and policy enablers to boost parcel volumes on railways, said a communique from Amazon.