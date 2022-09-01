Amazon Pay Smart Stores plans to include more categories

Amazon Pay Smart Stores has tied up with almost 130 brands for brand partnerships and is roping in more brands

M. Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE
September 01, 2022 19:08 IST

Amazon Pay Smart Stores, which has so far onboarded almost 18,000 merchants, plans to expand to more categories and geographies.

Girish Krishnan, Director, Rewards and Merchant Services, Amazon Pay India, told The Hindu that of the 18,000 merchants, 4,000 were in the southern States, including about 700 in Tamil Nadu and 1,000 in Karnataka. Amazon Pay Smart Stores has tied up with almost 130 brands for brand partnerships and is roping in more brands.

“We started with electronics and appliances and have got into apparel and fashion now. We are also experimenting with grocery,” he said.

Amazon Pay Smart Store is an offline shopping experience which enables offline stores to be discovered by customers. The programme was started in 2020 and has several offers for customers shopping offline using Amazon app.

