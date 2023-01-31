Amazon offers 50% waiver in referral fee to encourage new entrants

January 31, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amazon India announced a 50% referral fee waiver to support traders who are new to e-commerce businesses.

Amazon.in announced a limited time offer of 50% waiver on referral fees for new sellers joining the online marketplace for a period of 60 days between 15 January and 14 April 2023, it said in a statement.

Referral fees are fees payable by sellers to Amazon for facilitating sales on the online marketplace..

This initiative was aimed at helping new sellers kickstart their e-commerce journey in 2023 and to incentivise new sellers to leverage e-commerce, said the etailer.

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India, said, “As the new year begins, we are thrilled to announce a 50% referral fee waiver for ‘new to e-commerce’ businesses on Amazon.in. This waiver is in line with our commitment to digitise 10 million Indian small businesses by 2025 by making it more cost effective to start their online journey.”

Over 1.2 million sellers are currently part of the Amazon India marketplace, as per the ecommerce platform.