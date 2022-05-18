Amazon invested more than $18 bn in innovation on behalf of selling partners globally since 2020

Hired more than 500,000 across fulfilment and transportation networks since the pandemic: Clark

Bengaluru

Amazon has invested more than $18 billion towards innovations on behalf of its selling partners globally since 2020, Dave Clark, CEO, Worldwide Consumer, Amazon, said on Wednesday.

“Every day we see our sellers provide great product selection, low prices, and convenience for customers. That’s why we’ve invested more than 18 billion in selling partners’ success since 2020,” Mr. Clark said, participating in an interaction with Amit Agarwal SVP, India, and Emerging Markets, at Smbhav 2022, a two-day summit.

He said the last couple of years had been extremely challenging. “And not just the customers, but also sellers needed a way to get their goods to customers when their stores were closed. There wasn’t a playbook to go by for how to do this,” he explained.

Responding to a query on how tough it was to deliver in the middle of probably the biggest disruption in our living memory, Mr. Clark said, Amazon’s first 25 years were spent building a very large fulfilment network and then it had to be doubled just in the last 24 months to meet global customer demand. “That was no small task for teams around the world,” he narrated.

To better support its sellers, the company has doubled its fulfilment network capacity since the start of the pandemic, opening dozens of new delivery stations and fulfilment centres around the world and hiring more than 5,00,000 new employees across our fulfilment and transportation networks, Mr. Clark added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the small and medium enterprises’ viability, sustenance and ability to grow and access multiple markets was an important element of policymaking for the Union Government.