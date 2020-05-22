Amazon India creates 50,000 ‘seasonal roles’

Bengaluru

22 May 2020 22:31 IST

Opportunities in fulfilment, delivery

Amazon India on Friday announced that it had opened almost 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand from people relying on the e-tailer’s service.

There will be a variety of roles in fulfilment centres and delivery network, including part-time, flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex, the firm said.

These associates will assist in picking, packing, shipping and delivering customers’ orders more efficiently. “One thing we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important a role Amazon and e-commerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses and the economy,” said Akhil Saxena, VP, customer fulfilment operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.

“We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing.

“To enable this, we are creating work opportunities for close to 50,000 seasonal associates across our fulfilment and delivery networks,” he said. “This will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them,”