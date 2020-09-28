BusinessBengaluru 28 September 2020 22:42 IST
Comments
Amazon India adds 200 delivery stations
Updated: 28 September 2020 22:42 IST
Amazon India adds
200 delivery stations
Amazon India on Monday announced the augmentation of its delivery network ahead of the festive season. It added close to 200 delivery stations, including those operated by its delivery service partners, across the country. This includes many remote northeastern towns such as Champhai and Kolasib in Mizoram, Lumding in Assam and Mokokchung in Nagaland. The company has strengthened its delivery programmes with its ‘I Have Space’ programme, that comprises more than 28,000 neighbourhood and kirana stores across 350 cities.
More In Business
Read more...