Business

Amazon India adds 200 delivery stations

Amazon India adds

200 delivery stations

Amazon India on Monday announced the augmentation of its delivery network ahead of the festive season. It added close to 200 delivery stations, including those operated by its delivery service partners, across the country. This includes many remote northeastern towns such as Champhai and Kolasib in Mizoram, Lumding in Assam and Mokokchung in Nagaland. The company has strengthened its delivery programmes with its ‘I Have Space’ programme, that comprises more than 28,000 neighbourhood and kirana stores across 350 cities.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2020 10:43:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/amazon-india-adds-200-delivery-stations/article32718846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story