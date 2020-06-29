Amazon eliminates single-use plastic in packaging

Amazon India on Monday announced that it has achieved a milestone in its efforts towards sustainability by eliminating all single-use plastic in packaging originating from its more than 50 fulfilment centres in India. In September 2019, the company had pledged to meet this goal at a rapid pace by June 2020, in an effort to build an environmentally-sustainable supply chain.
Amazon India has taken several steps to achieve the complete elimination of single-use plastic at its own fulfilment network. The first milestone towards this goal was achieved in December 2019 when the company replaced plastic packaging material, such as bubble wraps and air pillows, with ‘paper cushion’ in its packaging, as per a company statement.
Prakash Kumar Dutta, director, customer fulfilment and supply chain, Amazon India, said, “The elimination of single-use plastic in our packaging across our fulfilment centres marks an important milestone in our journey towards building a sustainable supply chain. Our aim is to minimise environmental impact while elevating customer experience.”
The company had introduced 100%, plastic-free and biodegradable paper tape earlier this year, which is used to seal and secure customer shipments.
In May, this year, home-grown e-com player Flipkart had said it achieved an overall reduction of 50% plastic on packaging across it’s supply chain.
