Amazon, Catamaran will end venture next year

Seller Cloudtail is a subsidiary of JV

Amazon and N.R. Narayana Murthy-led Catamaran on Monday said they would not continue their joint venture, Prione Business Services, beyond May 2022. Formed in 2014, the venture is up for renewal on May 19 next year.

The announcement came just hours after a Supreme Court decision allowing Competition Commission of India to continue its probe against Amazon as well as rival Flipkart for alleged preference shown to select sellers and offering ‘deep discounts’ after entering into ‘anti-competitive agreements’.

Interestingly, Cloudtail, which is one of the biggest sellers on Amazon India, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prione Business Services. Cloudtail’s revenue grew from ₹1,145 crore in FY15 to more than ₹8,900 crore in FY19, according to the company’s web site.

The two firms did not give a reason for the decision to end the JV. They said in a joint statement that the venture was formed when e-commerce was still at a nascent stage in India with a ‘vision to enable Indian SMBs to succeed in e-commerce and benefit from the digital opportunity’.

“In the last 7 years, the JV has made tremendous strides in this direction, leveraging Catamaran’s India insights and Amazon’s technology expertise…The JV has enabled over 300,000 sellers and entrepreneurs to go online and enabled 4 million merchants with digital payment capabilities, providing these SMBs and merchants access to millions of customers across the country,” they said.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders, alleged that the move by the two firms was a “cover up” and that Amazon was violating the law and FDI policy through Cloudtail. “Certain questions are bound to arise for which Cloudtail has to give answers [during CCI’s investigation]... Both Amazon and Cloudtail are two faces of a single coin as far as [their] activities...are concerned,” he added.

Amit Agarwal, global senior VP and country head, Amazon India, said, “Amazon and Catamaran entered into a JV in the early days of e-commerce in India with a shared vision of transforming hundreds of thousands of small businesses in a fast-changing digital world, by providing online capabilities enabling them to access customers both in India and globally.”

M.D. Ranganath, president, Catamaran, said, “ As our JV with Amazon reaches the end of its tenure, I reflect on this successful partnership that introduced the power of digitisation and empowered hundreds of thousands of SMBs across big and small towns.”