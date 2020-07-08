Amazon boosts India unit with $308 million infusion

Amazon.com Inc. has invested $308.02 million in Amazon Seller Services, an Indian unit, strengthening the business at a time when more people shop online in a bid to avoid crowded public places.
Amazon Singapore made a significant portion of financing, data from business intelligence firm Tofler showed.
The company’s Indian arm in May said it would hire 50,000 temporary workers to meet a surge in online shopping in the country.
Seller network
Amazon, which competes with Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart in India, has also been expanding its seller network.
Indian laws allow foreign e-commerce companies to operate as “market places,” connecting buyers with sellers online.
As India went into a nationwide lockdown to keep COVID-19 under control, Amazon encouraged small shops to join as sellers on its platform in a bid to boost local businesses and expand its reach.
Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.com in January announced a $1 billion investment to bring more than 10 million small businesses online in India by 2025.
