Amazon announces first utility-scale renewable energy projects in India 

Globally, the company had announced 71 new renewable energy projects bringing an additional 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity

Yuthika Bhargava NEW DELHI
September 21, 2022 20:17 IST

Amazon on Monday announced three new solar farms in India – its first in India - with a combined energy capacity of 420 megawatts (MW) as it aims to use 100% renewable energy across its business by 2025.

The three Indian projects include a 210 MW project to be developed by ReNew Power, a 100MW project to be developed by Amp Energy India, and a 110MW project to be developed by Brookfield Renewable, Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India, said.

“Combined, these solar farms have the capacity to generate 1,076,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy per year, enough to power over 3,60,000 average-sized households in New Delhi annually,” the company said in a statement.

Mr. Singh added that additionally, Amazon has announced 23 new solar rooftop projects at its fulfilment centres across 14 cities in India, which have the capacity to generate an additional 4.09 MW of renewable energy. This brings the total number of solar rooftop projects in India to 41 with 19.7 MW of renewable energy capacity, which will contribute to powering Amazon’s fulfilment network in India.

