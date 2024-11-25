Amara Raja Infra sets up Green Hydrogen fuelling station for NTPC in Leh

EPC company Amara Raja Infra has successfully completed setting up India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh, Ladakh for NTPC.

The project will enable emission-free transport in and around Leh – making India among the few countries to take a lead in the green mobility space. With the completion, NTPC will operationalise five hydrogen fuel cell buses in the region, the Amara Raja Group entity said in a release on Monday.

Union Power Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal inaugurated the green hydrogen fuelling station. The scope of the project consisted of designing, engineering, supplying, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of the hydrogen station. Additionally, it also includes three years of operation and maintenance works of all systems on a turnkey basis.

The fuelling station project with a capacity of producing GH2 of 80kg per day was completed in two years, at a height of 3,400 meters above sea level with temperatures varying between minus 25°Celsius to 30° Celsius. The project would serve as a precursor to large-scale green hydrogen mobility and storage projects that would come up In India as part of the National Hydrogen Energy Mission. Further, it will be useful for studying and deploying multiple hydrogen fuelling stations across the country, Amara Raja Infra said.

“The completion of this challenging project reaffirms our EPC expertise.. we were the first player to enter the green hydrogen infrastructure space,” Business Head (Power EPC) Dwarakanadha Reddy said.