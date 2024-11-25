 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Amara Raja Infra sets up Green Hydrogen fuelling station for NTPC in Leh

Published - November 25, 2024 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

EPC company Amara Raja Infra has successfully completed setting up India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh, Ladakh for NTPC.

The project will enable emission-free transport in and around Leh – making India among the few countries to take a lead in the green mobility space. With the completion, NTPC will operationalise five hydrogen fuel cell buses in the region, the Amara Raja Group entity said in a release on Monday.

Union Power Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal inaugurated the green hydrogen fuelling station. The scope of the project consisted of designing, engineering, supplying, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of the hydrogen station. Additionally, it also includes three years of operation and maintenance works of all systems on a turnkey basis.

The fuelling station project with a capacity of producing GH2 of 80kg per day was completed in two years, at a height of 3,400 meters above sea level with temperatures varying between minus 25°Celsius to 30° Celsius. The project would serve as a precursor to large-scale green hydrogen mobility and storage projects that would come up In India as part of the National Hydrogen Energy Mission. Further, it will be useful for studying and deploying multiple hydrogen fuelling stations across the country, Amara Raja Infra said.

“The completion of this challenging project reaffirms our EPC expertise.. we were the first player to enter the green hydrogen infrastructure space,” Business Head (Power EPC) Dwarakanadha Reddy said.

Published - November 25, 2024 11:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.