Amara Raja Infra commissions NTPC’s solar project in Anta, Rajasthan

Published - August 02, 2024 10:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

EPC company Amara Raja Infra (ARIPL), a part of the $2 billion Amara Raja Group, has commissioned a 90 MW/135MWp solar PV project (ground mounted) of NTPC in Anta, Rajasthan.

Spanning across 437 acres in Anta, in Baran district, the project is India’s first Balance of System (BoS) solar contract awarded in 2021 from a central public sector undertaking. It is set to generate 213 million units of green energy per year and has been commissioned in the premises of gas-fired thermal power station of NTPC in Anta, ARIPL said in a release on Friday.

“The successful commissioning of the project for NTPC is a testament to ARIPL’s technical expertise and project execution prowess. The project would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment and support from NTPC,” said Dwarakanadha Reddy B, Business Head (Power EPC).

It is a component of ARIPL’s current 2,000 MW solar PV Portfolio and constructed transmission infrastructure for evacuation of over 7,500 MW of renewable energy through EHV Sub-Station and Transmission lines in India, the company said.

