Amara Raja Infra bags 700 MWp solar project from Greenko

April 19, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amara Raja Infra Pvt. Ltd. (ARIPL) has secured a solar balance of system (BoS) project of 700MWp from Greenko.

A part of Greenko’s integrated renewable energy project, the scope encompasses engineering, procurement and construction of the entire BoS for the solar component spanning across a 2,200-acre site near Uyyalavada Town in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

It is ARIPL’s largest capacity solar project to date and will contribute to the company’s order book that stood at ₹1,516 crore for Q4 of FY24, Amara Raja Group said on Friday. An EPC company specialising in power and civil projects with capabilities of offering design, engineering, procurement and construction services, ARIPL reported ₹1,756 crore revenue for FY24. Its order book for the fiscal was ₹3,232 crore.

Greenko has conceived the project as the world’s first and largest gigawatt-scale project with solar, wind and pumped-storage components.

“This project from Greenko is an opportunity for us to prove our worth once again in the ever-evolving solar space,” said Dwarakanadha Reddy, Business Head, Amara Raja Infra (Power).