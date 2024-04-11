GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amalgamations arm Simpsons plans to develop e-power weeders

April 11, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, 11-04-2024: Agricultural women workers protecting themselves from scorching sun by wearing scarfs and shirts in a field in Vijayawada on Thursday. Photo: Giri KVS/ The Hindu

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, 11-04-2024: Agricultural women workers protecting themselves from scorching sun by wearing scarfs and shirts in a field in Vijayawada on Thursday. Photo: Giri KVS/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Simpson & Co. Ltd. (Simpsons), a unit of the Amalgamations Group, is gearing up to electrify its smart agriculture machines known as power weeders for farm mechanisation.

“Four months ago, we launched Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) petrol version of power weeders in the 5.5-8 HP in select few markets such as Tamil Nadu, U.P., M.P. and Bihar,” said a top official.

“While the battery is procured from Honda, the rest is developed in-house. We are getting good response and we will go pan-India soon. Post subsidy, these machines cost ₹70,000 and ₹1,10,000 respectively,” he said.

Following the success of the petrol engine version, Simpsons plans to introduce an electric version and the prototypes are being readied. However, it is too early to talk about the launch date, said a source.

Going forward, the company will offer power weeders both in ICE petrol and electric version.

The motors and controllers for e-power weeders is most likely to be produced in-house, while batteries will be manufactured by the group associate firm Bimetal Bearings Ltd. at Hosur.

Currently, Simpsons is the leading manufacturer of high-performance diesel engines ranging from 15 to 95 HP. Annually, it manufactures more than 1,75,000 diesel engines for nearly 200 applications such as agricultural, industrial, marine, retail and power generation serving both domestic and export markets.

“Typically, weeders are used by those having farm houses or land below one acre, while tillers are preferred by those having one to five acres. We are trying to improve the livelihood of micro farmers by developing cost-effective weeders and at the same time to substitute the imported machines,” said the source.

The market size of power weeder is estimated to be around ₹1,200 crore, while the accessories for different applications is another ₹300 crore. Simpsons will be hoping to capture 20-25% market share.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.