Amalgamations arm Simpsons plans to develop e-power weeders

April 11, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Simpson & Co. Ltd. (Simpsons), a unit of the Amalgamations Group, is gearing up to electrify its smart agriculture machines known as power weeders for farm mechanisation.

“Four months ago, we launched Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) petrol version of power weeders in the 5.5-8 HP in select few markets such as Tamil Nadu, U.P., M.P. and Bihar,” said a top official.

“While the battery is procured from Honda, the rest is developed in-house. We are getting good response and we will go pan-India soon. Post subsidy, these machines cost ₹70,000 and ₹1,10,000 respectively,” he said.

Following the success of the petrol engine version, Simpsons plans to introduce an electric version and the prototypes are being readied. However, it is too early to talk about the launch date, said a source.

Going forward, the company will offer power weeders both in ICE petrol and electric version.

The motors and controllers for e-power weeders is most likely to be produced in-house, while batteries will be manufactured by the group associate firm Bimetal Bearings Ltd. at Hosur.

Currently, Simpsons is the leading manufacturer of high-performance diesel engines ranging from 15 to 95 HP. Annually, it manufactures more than 1,75,000 diesel engines for nearly 200 applications such as agricultural, industrial, marine, retail and power generation serving both domestic and export markets.

“Typically, weeders are used by those having farm houses or land below one acre, while tillers are preferred by those having one to five acres. We are trying to improve the livelihood of micro farmers by developing cost-effective weeders and at the same time to substitute the imported machines,” said the source.

The market size of power weeder is estimated to be around ₹1,200 crore, while the accessories for different applications is another ₹300 crore. Simpsons will be hoping to capture 20-25% market share.