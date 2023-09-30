ADVERTISEMENT

AM Naik steps down as L&T’s Group Chairman, hands over reins to S.N. Subrahmanyan

September 30, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

To remain as chairman of IT companies and Employees Trust, to focus on photography

The Hindu Bureau

A. M. Naik on Saturday officially stepped down as Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s (L&T) Group Chairman, handing over the reins of the $23 billion conglomerate to S. N. Subrahmanyan who has now become the CMD of L&T Ltd. 

Mr. Naik, 81, will now be chairman of L&T’s IT companies and the Employees Trust. He will also focus on scaling up his many philanthropic initiatives.

To mark the occasion L&T hosted an event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, where some 1,500-odd senior employees and several former directors of L&T were present for the sendoff. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion the India Post unveiled a postage stamp on Mr. Naik. 

L&T’s former directors and Mr. Naik’s family members also unveiled the cover of his upcoming biography The Man Who Built Tomorrow that will be published by Harper Collins. 

Hailing from a family of teachers in Gujarat, Mr. Naik had joined L&T in 1965 as a junior engineer and went onto become its Group Chairman. 

In the near three-decades that he spent in leadership roles, Mr Naik is said to have helped L&T grow to its present size and stature.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US