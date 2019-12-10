Alstom India to double output by April 2020

The Indian subsidiary of France’s Alstom said it planned to double its production capacity by April 2020 and increase headcount by 70% in three years, said a top official.

“We have not been affected by the economic slowdown as there is increasing need for mobility,” said Alain Spohr, MD, India and South Asia, Alstom.

“We have ongoing orders in hand for Montreal Metro, Mumbai Metro and Sydney Metro. The last batch of trainsets for Chennai Metro will be despatched soon.”

According to company officials, the order for Montreal Metro will be completed by 2021, Mumbai Metro 3 by 2022, Sydney Metro by 2023 and the e-locomotive orders by 2026.

Currently, Alstom India exports 50% of its production. “We are happy with the production mix of 50:50. And it would stay at this level. The indigenisation level is about 75%.

On Tuesday, the company announced the commencement of a new production line for the manufacture of rolling stock for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Line 3 (Aqua line) valued at €452 million.

The order includes 31 light-weight, fully-furnished, modern metro trains of eight cars each.

“We have established a new production line at Sri City for MMRC. The first metro train, after testing, will be delivered by November 2020,” he said.

He added Alstom had 4,700 employees at its four facilities in India and this would rise to 8,000 in the next three years. The company had been recruiting more than 100 people over the last 18 months.

Asked about the break-even level, he said the Indian subsidiary would achieve the level over the next two to three years.

On production capacity, Mr. Spohr, said the Sri City plant in Andhra Pradesh had the capacity to produce 240 trainsets annually. “We are on track to double our manufacturing capacity from 240 to 480 trainsets per annum for executing current orders,” he said.