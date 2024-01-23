GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alstom emerges lowest bidder for installing platform screen doors in Namma Metro stations in Bengaluru

The doors will be installed on the Pink Line, Blue Line Phase 2A (Central Silk Board-K.R. Pura), and elevated airport city station, on the Blue Line Phase 2B (K.R. Pura-airport)

January 23, 2024 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of platform screen doors (PSDs) at a the Delhi Metro station. PSDs prevent individuals from approaching the tracks, or attempting to jump onto them.

A file photo of platform screen doors (PSDs) at a the Delhi Metro station. PSDs prevent individuals from approaching the tracks, or attempting to jump onto them. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The upcoming stations of the Namma Metro in Bengaluru are set to get platform screen doors, following a successful bid by Alstom Transport India for Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling and platform screen doors (PSD) contract.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, the doors will be installed on the Pink Line, Blue Line Phase 2A (Central Silk Board-K.R. Pura), and elevated airport city station, on the Blue Line Phase 2B (K.R. Pura-airport).

As per the agreement, 13 underground stations are slated to receive full-height Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) while 37 elevated, or at-grade stations, in the aforementioned metro projects will be equipped with half-height Platform Screen Gates (PSGs). The agreement encompasses implementation of CBTC signalling, train control systems, and platform screen door/gate systems.

Additionally, it involves training personnel and annual maintenance for up to five years for two lines.

Following three recent instances of individuals gaining access to the electrified metro tracks, including one reported suicide attempt, BMRCL has taken decisive measures to install Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) as a preventive measure.

The first PSD will be installed at Konappana Agrahara station in Electronics City. This station, financially supported by Infosys Foundation, on the R.V. Road-Bommasandra Yellow Line, is expected to commence operations this year.

At present, BMRCL relies on guards near metro platforms to monitor individuals approaching the tracks, or attempting to jump onto them, as well as to manage crowds. However, the absence of PSD continues to pose a potential danger on the existing metro lines.

