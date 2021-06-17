AlmaBetter to train 25000 data science aspirants

Bengaluru

17 June 2021 21:58 IST

AlmaBetter, an AI-driven Edtech startup has allocated ₹2 crore to fund 25,000 data science aspirants and make them industry-ready by March 2022.

The company said it was offering ‘risk free’ education to address the job crunch amid the pandemic. It is hopeful of placing 70% of these students before the completion of their training. The start-up expects to receive 2 lakh applications from aspirants by 2022.

Advertising

Advertising