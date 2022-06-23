Allsec Technologies merges into Quess Corp
Bengaluru
Allsec Technologies, an outsourcing solutions provider, will merge with technology-enabled staffing and outsourcing services firm Quess Corp in an all-stock deal, the companies said in a joint statement.
The Board of Directors of Allsec Technologies and Quess Corp have approved a Scheme of Amalgamation which, inter alia, provided for the merger of Allsec into Quess, it said.
As per the deal, public shareholders of Allsec will receive 74 shares of Quess for every 100 shares held in Allsec.
