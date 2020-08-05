ALL’s U.K. arm delivers EV double deckers

Ashok Leyland has announced that its U.K. subsidiary Optare delivered the first set of 21 battery-electric Metrodecker EV double deckers on July 30. According to ALL, these Metrodecker EVs have been developed from prototype by Optare in a partnership with First York and the York City Council. The vehicles are made and fully assembled at Optare’s factory in Sherburn, North Yorkshire.
“The total Metrodecker order book is 107, and as increased adoption of EV tech happens, Optare will certainly lead this transformation.,” Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said.
Each Metrodecker EV with First York can carry 98 passengers, although that capacity is currently restricted due to social distancing measures. The model delivers a range in excess of 160 miles.
The Metrodecker EVs are the first new vehicles that have entered service with First UK Bus, since the company announced its commitment to achieve a zero carbon fleet by 2035. The whole batch will be delivered by the end of September.
