ALL’s U.K. arm bags order forelectric buses

Ashok Leyland’s U.K. subsidiary Optare PLC has bagged orders for supply of 37 Metrodecker double decker electric buses in London.

Metrodecker electric buses are designed and built at Optare’s facility in Sherburn, near Leeds. It is the third major contract for Metrodecker EVs. By the end of 2020, 100 units of the bus will be in service in the English capital.

“These 37 Metrodecker EVs will save more than 1,800 tonnes in greenhouse gas emissions well-to-wheel in each year of operation versus a Euro VI bus,” said Vipin Sondhi, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL).

With this order win by Optare, ALL was certainly looking forward to raise the benchmark not only in terms of market reach but also in terms of innovation and technology, the company said.

“Our vision is to be amongst the top 10 commercial vehicle makers globally and Optare is playing a critical role by being ahead of the curve in terms of e-mobility and strengthening our leadership position globally,” Mr. Sondhi said.