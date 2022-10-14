ALL’s shareholding in Hinduja Leyland Finance declines to 60.43%

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 14, 2022 19:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland Ltd’s (ALL) shareholding in its material subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. (HLFL) has decreased from 68.80% to 60.43%.

In a regulatory filing, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said the decrease was due to allotment of shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

On Thursday, the board of HLFL issued 6.50 crore equity shares to five QIBs at ₹140 per share each aggregating to ₹910 crore. With the infusion of these funds, the capital adequacy ratio of HLFL has risen to 22.5% from 18.71% as of March 22.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app