ALL’s ‘Partner’ LCV bags customer value award

Chennai

17 August 2020 22:53 IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has bagged the Frost and Sullivan 2020 GCC Light Commercial Vehicle Customer Value Leadership Award for its truck, Partner. This recognition is based on extensive and ongoing Frost & Sullivan analysis of the GCC LCV industry. The shortlisting process was based on a five-criterion evaluation each of customer and business impact, and benchmarked with global competition to arrive at the best vehicle in the category, said ALL in a statement.

