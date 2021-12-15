ALL’s EV arm to set up tech unit in Spain

CHENNAI

15 December 2021 22:58 IST

Switch Mobility Ltd., the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, has announced the setting up of an advanced manufacturing and technology centre in Castilla y León, Spain, at an investment of about €100 million spread over the next 10 years.

The centre will provide a production and R&D hub for Switch Mobility’s contemporary electric buses and light commercial vehicles, as part of the company’s global strategy.

The hub will comprise two state-of-the-art production lines and is expected to see the first buses produced in Q4 of 2022. The site will also have capacity to serve markets afield including South America, the firm said.

Dr. Andy Palmer, executive vice chairman and CEO, Switch Mobility Ltd., said the firm was unveiling its first site in continental Europe in the province of Valladolid, Spain, where it would benefit greatly from the region’s abundance of talent. Besides, it would provide crucial access to the European market, he added.

In a separate release, Ashok Leyland said it had partnered with the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) to develop and manufacture 600 hp indigenous engine to power futuristic combat vehicles under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The 600hp engine would undergo rigorous lab testing and will be qualified for application in tanks. Ashok Leyland will undertake series production of the engine post induction into service, it said.