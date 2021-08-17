Allow duty-free import of natural rubber: ATMA

NEW DELHI

17 August 2021 05:54 IST

‘Shortage hits local tyre manufacturing’

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) on Monday urged the government to allow duty-free import of natural rubber as shortage of the commodity in India has become a major deterrent for the tyre industry to support domestic manufacturing.

According to the tyre industry body, natural rubber consumption is expected to increase further and the annual demand is expected to cross 13 lakh tonnes this fiscal.

“With the production of 7,90,000 tonnes as projected [in normal scenario] by Rubber Board, natural rubber imports to the tune of at least 5 lakh tonnes are a must,” ATMA said in a statement. The tyre industry accounts for more than 70% of natural rubber consumed in the country, the association added.

Advertising

Advertising

While the Rubber Board had projected much higher production figures for the ongoing fiscal, the tyre industry body claimed that “the ground realities are not in line with the Rubber Board’s guidance as market arrivals of sheet rubber have dried thin”.