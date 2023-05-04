ADVERTISEMENT

Allen appoints Nitin Kukreja as CEO

May 04, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Allen Career Institute Private Ltd. has announced the appointment of Nitin Kukreja as its new Chief Executive Officer. He has been mandated to build a world-class education company of the future and bridge the wide education deficit in the country, the firm said.  Mr. Kukreja and his team would focus on combining the firm’s academic excellence with technology to deliver these objectives on scale.   Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, Allen Career Institute, said, “Nitin has been associated with the company as a board member and made invaluable contributions in defining the strategic roadmap. He is a values-driven leader with exceptional strategic capabilities and strong experience in scaling businesses.”

