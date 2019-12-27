Business

Allahabad Bank raises ₹1,500 crore

more-in

Bank’s bid to meet regulatory norms

Public sector lender Allahabad Bank has raised ₹1,500 crore through private placement of Basel III-compliant tier-2 bonds.

These bonds have a tenor of 10 years with a call option after five years. The issuance/placement of the bonds has been completed by the bank through NSE’s Electronic Debt Bidding Platform, said the bank in a filing.

In an earlier statement, Allahabad Bank had said the Centre had agreed to make a capital infusion of ₹2,153 crore. The contribution will be made via preferential allotment of equity shares (special securities or bonds) of the bank during financial year 2019-20.

The capital infusion comes just months before its amalgamation with the Chennai-based Indian Bank. The fresh capital would help the bank meet the regulatory requirements. Shares of the bank rose 8.17% to close to ₹19.20 on the BSE.

In the second quarter, the bank reported widening of its consolidated net losses to ₹2,103.19 crore from a net loss of ₹1,816.19 crore in the corresponding year-earlier period, due to higher provisioning for bad loans. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased to 19.05% of the gross advances from 17.53% while net NPAs came down to 5.98% from 7.96% a year ago, it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Industry Business
banking
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 10:54:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/allahabad-bank-raises-1500-crore/article30415342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY