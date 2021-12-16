All-women engineering team deployed to build new Ginger hotel in Mumbai

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) said it has collaborated with Tata Projects Ltd. for the construction of a new Ginger hotel at Santacruz, Mumbai by an all-woman engineering team.

“This marquee project is a significant step forward in promoting varied opportunities for women in other-wise traditionally male-dominated industries such as construction,” IHCL said in a statement.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, “We are committed to providing equal opportunities for all. Today, the world is marching towards a future where women are continuing to push the boundaries across sectors. This partnership with Tata Projects reiterates this belief.”

“We are proud of the all-woman team helming the construction of the all new Ginger Santacruz,” he added.

The 371-room new Ginger hotel with a built-up area of over 19,000 sq. m will be constructed over a course of 19 months.

The building process will incorporate the latest construction techniques and technologies. Located at a prime location in close proximity to Mumbai Airport and Western Express Highway, this will be a flagship Ginger hotel.

Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director, Tata Projects said, “The Ginger hotel project is progressing well under the leadership of an all-woman team. This is reflective of the culture of the company, which encourages women to embrace diverse roles in the workplace.”

“The success of this team is important for motivating more women to build their careers in the construction and engineering sector. Another key feature is that new technologies such as BIM and 3D is also being deployed to ensure on-time and quality construction,” he said.