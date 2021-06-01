BusinessChennai 01 June 2021 23:07 IST
Comments
ALL to work only for 5-10 days in June
Updated: 01 June 2021 23:07 IST
Ashok Leyland Ltd. said its plants will be operational in the month of June only for five to 10 days due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. The company had earlier announced the closure of its plants during May. “The plants are still not fully operational due to the lockdown in the States where our plants are located,” the commercial vehicles manufacturer said.
More In Business
Read more...