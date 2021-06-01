Ashok Leyland Ltd. said its plants will be operational in the month of June only for five to 10 days due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. The company had earlier announced the closure of its plants during May. “The plants are still not fully operational due to the lockdown in the States where our plants are located,” the commercial vehicles manufacturer said.
ALL to work only for 5-10 days in June
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
June 01, 2021 23:07 IST
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
June 01, 2021 23:07 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 1, 2021 11:08:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/all-to-work-only-for-5-10-days-in-june/article34702815.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story