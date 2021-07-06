ALL to step up operations at units in July

CHENNAI

06 July 2021 22:17 IST

Following an improvement in overall market demand, Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has decided to operate its plants for more number of days in July.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer said that the overall situation in July was better than in June.

Consequently, ALL plants will be working for more number of days in July compared with May and June, ranging from 6 to 25 days across various plant locations, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Advertising

Advertising

In earlier communications, the company had said that its plants were not fully operational during May and June due to the lockdown.