Business

ALL to step up operations at units in July

Following an improvement in overall market demand, Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has decided to operate its plants for more number of days in July.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer said that the overall situation in July was better than in June.

Consequently, ALL plants will be working for more number of days in July compared with May and June, ranging from 6 to 25 days across various plant locations, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In earlier communications, the company had said that its plants were not fully operational during May and June due to the lockdown.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2021 10:17:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/all-to-step-up-operations-at-units-in-july/article35178754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY