ALL to buy 19% more stake in arm

The board of Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has decided to consolidate its holding in its non-banking financial company Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. (HLFL) by acquiring up to 19% additional equity shares from the existing shareholders for a consideration of ₹1,200 crore.
The acquisition, which is expected to be completed in tranches, will be completed within 12 months from the date of approval.
ALL will enter into an agreement with the existing shareholders of HLFL in due course and it would inform the stock exchanges, said the company in a regulatory filing.
During FY19, HFLF reported a revenue of ₹2,561 crore and net profit of ₹276 crore. As of March 2018, ALL held 61.85% in this finance subsidiary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.