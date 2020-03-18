Business

ALL to buy 19% more stake in arm

The board of Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has decided to consolidate its holding in its non-banking financial company Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. (HLFL) by acquiring up to 19% additional equity shares from the existing shareholders for a consideration of ₹1,200 crore.

The acquisition, which is expected to be completed in tranches, will be completed within 12 months from the date of approval.

ALL will enter into an agreement with the existing shareholders of HLFL in due course and it would inform the stock exchanges, said the company in a regulatory filing.

During FY19, HFLF reported a revenue of ₹2,561 crore and net profit of ₹276 crore. As of March 2018, ALL held 61.85% in this finance subsidiary.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 10:21:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/all-to-buy-19-more-stake-in-arm/article31101627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY