All-round show boosts Natco Pharma Q4 net to ₹275.8 crore

May 29, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A sharp increase in revenue from formulations, particularly exports, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients helped drugmaker Natco Pharma post a consolidated net profit of ₹275.8 crore for the March quarter and put behind the ₹50.5 crore loss of the year-earlier period.

Net revenue at ₹926.9 crore (₹610.6 crore) rose nearly 52% on the back of formulations exports being more than 52% higher at ₹709.2 crore (₹465.1 crore). Revenue from formulations (domestic market) stood at ₹91.8 crore (₹76.3 crore), while API sales totalled ₹72.8 crore (₹48.6 crore).

For 2022-23, net profit surged to ₹715.3 crore (₹170 crore) on an almost 38% increase in total revenue to ₹2,811.7 crore (₹2,043.8 crore). “The increase in revenue and profits for the year was driven by business growth in the U.S. market and growth in our subsidiaries in Canada and Brazil. Our Crop Health Division started off well with strong growth potential in ensuing years,” Natco Pharma said.

Acquiring U.K. firm

The company is acquiring a firm, Zista Pharma, in the U.K. for $2-3 million and incorporating a subsidiary in Colombia , both from an objective to enter new geographies for growth and increased profitability. Natco said it will be acquiring 100% stake in Zista, which is engaged in selling pharmaceuticals in the U.K. It said Natco-Colombia, the subsidiary, will be set up with an investment of up to $1,00,000 and will be engaged in selling of pharmaceuticals in Colombia.

On Monday, Natco shares closed with a less than 1% gain at ₹633.05 apiece on the BSE.

