ALL rolls out CNG vehicle E-Comet Star

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) rolled out its CNG vehicle E-Comet Star.

The vehicle comes fitted with H series 4-cylinder BS VI engine, the firm said.

It has an ability to provide higher fluid efficiency, better tyre life, longer service intervals and overall lower maintenance cost with enhanced turnaround time and total cost of ownership for the fleet owners, the company said.

“Today, we have introduced the first of many CNG trucks based on the highly successful E-Comet platform,” said Sanjay Saraswat, head - M & HCV. “This will lead our product offensive in the fast-growing CNG segment.”