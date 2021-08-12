ALL Q1 loss narrows to ₹282 crore

CHENNAI

Commercial-vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) said standalone net loss for the first quarter ended June narrowed to ₹282 crore from ₹389 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations surged more than fourfold to ₹2,951 crore, the firm said in a filing.

“The supply of electronic control units continues to be a concern, owing to the limited availability of semiconductors,” said Gopal Mahadevan, CFO.

“The industry is also feeling the impact of high raw material prices, especially steel. The management expects them to soften going forward.”