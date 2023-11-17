ALL plans to have a whole range of alternative fuel vehicles in 24 months

November 17, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland (ALL) is planning to have a whole suite of alternativee fuel vehicles ready within the next 18 to 24 months, said Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja.

“As a company, we want to be sure that we have all the products with different fuel options available that the customer might want,” he said during an interaction.

“Since we have developed the modular platform and introduced it in 2020, it is simple and much easier task for us to align the vehicles with the new or alternative fuels,” he said.

Going forward, as per the proposal, ALL portfolio will be of CNG, LNG, hydrogen fuel cell or ice engines, electric and hybrid versions.

ALL had recently commenced the delivery of India’s first LNG-powered 12 haulage trucks to Mahanagar Gas in Hosur and 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses to NTPC.

Asked about the volumes, he said they are working with specific customers by carrying out trials and testing by looking at their requirements.

“At this point of time, we are not looking at large volumes. In the next 12-18 months, lot of trials will be done,” he said.

While terming that their plan to produce sub-two tonnes trucks is at a conceptual stage, he said that they have been exploring that segment and considering what is the right entry.

“In the long term, we want to make sure ALL is present in all segments of the market. As and when through right market studies, when we are able to find through right product configuration, we will enter it,” he said.

“At this point of time, we are seeing substantial growth happening through Dost, Bada Dost even the Partner range and EVs coming through Switch Mobility as well,” he added.

“If we make an investment up to two tonnes, we will make sure that there is commonality of investment between diesel and EV. We will always ensure that we have multi fuel option in these vehicles. Otherwise, designing vehicles for EV becomes complicated,” said CFO Gopal Mahadevan.

ALL currently has an export market share of around 9% to 10%. It has done well in the first half of the fiscal, compared with its peers and hopes to do better in the second half as well, said Mr. Mahadevan.

According to Mr. Hinduja, ALL is planning to expand its exports basket by foraying into the Philippines and South African markets and some new products are being introduced in Saudi Arabia and Uganda as well.

In September, Switch showcased e-LCVs Bada Dost and Dost. They will be rolled out during Q4, Mr. Hinduja said.