ALL Pantnagar plant rolls out 1,00,000th unit of AVTR truck

Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) on Thursday rolled out the 100,000th unit of the AVTR truck based on modular platform from its Pantnagar plant.

This remarkable milestone was achieved within 30 months of its launch, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

“Since its introduction, the AVTR platform has been crucial for us and has helped us capture a sizable market share in the market. AVTR has successfully helped customers improve Total Cost of Ownership including best in class operation and maintenance cost,” said executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja.

“With AVTR, we have been successfully able to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer’s specific requirement, in a very short time. It truly stands for quality and reliability and has set new industry benchmarks in the segment,” said S. Ganesh Mani, president and chief of operations.