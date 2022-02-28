All India House Price Index rises 3.1 pc in Q3: RBI data

Delhi sees biggest increase, Chennai shows decline

The All India House Price Index (HPI) rose 3.1% in the third quarter of the fiscal on an annual basis, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI releases its quarterly house price index (HPI) based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities.

The cities are -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

"All India HPI recorded an annual growth (y-o-y) of 3.1% in third quarter of 2021-22 as compared with 2.4% in the previous quarter and 2.2% a year ago," the central bank said in a statement.

HPI growth varied widely across the cities -- ranging from an increase of 19.8% (Kochi) to a decline of 4.1% (Chennai).

On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, the index registered an increase of 3.1% in October-December 2021.

While Chennai and Kanpur recorded sequential declines in the HPI during the quarter, the index expanded for the remaining cities, with Delhi recording the highest sequential growth of 9.5%.