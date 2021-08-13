ALL eyes bigger role in global market

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) is gearing up to play a much bigger role in the international market, said CFO Gopal Mahadevan.

“ALL’s international market revenue in the total portfolio is about 8-9% and it has the potential to grow much more . We are waiting for the international markets to open up fully,” Mr. Mahadevan told mediapersons.

He said the company had much better product ranges in left hand and right hand drive, M&HCV and LCV segments to further strengthen their strong hold in these markets.

ALL has strong presence in traditional markets such as West Asia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, the CFO added.

The company plans to enter South East Asia and Africa (both East and West) markets. In Africa, ALL will be appointing large dealer houses, he said.

On the demand scenario, he said that the second half was expected to be much better than the first, with e-commerce and last-mile delivery driving LCV growth and the infrastructure thrust of the government on the M&HCV segment.

Stating that the impact of third wave might not be significant as the second wave, he said: “The industry has seen eight quarters of de-growth and if you are forecasting that the economy is going to grow, we should see sharp turn in demand, provided that the COVID situation improves from here after.”