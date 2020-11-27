BusinessMumbai 27 November 2020 05:38 IST
All developers won’t meet debt rejig rules, says Keki Mistry
All real estate developers may not be able to avail of the benefit of Reserve Bank of India’s one-time restructuring scheme as they might not meet the required financial ratios and have the necessary credit rating, HDFC Ltd. vice chairman and CEO Keki Mistry said.
He was speaking at a real estate and infrastructure investor summit organised by Naredco. “Restructuring may not necessarily help every developer because not too many will be able to meet the criteria laid down in terms of meeting the various ratios and getting credit ratings,” Mr. Mistry said.
