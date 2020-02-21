ALL delivers vehicles from new platform

Ashok Leyland Ltd., the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, delivered the first batch of vehicles built on its new modular platform. It would enable its customers to configure vehicles based on their applications and business needs.

The modular platform is said to be the first-of-its-kind in the commercial vehicle industry with multiple options of axle configuration, loading spans, cabins, suspensions and drive-trains on a single platform for a range of trucks, tippers and tractors, the company said in a statement. These vehicles are supported by the i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics on BS-VI technology.

“This modular platform will lead to improved total cost of ownership, including best-in-class operation and maintenance cost. The modular range can be customised to individual customer’s needs — load, terrain, application and operational requirements,” said Anuj Kathuria, chief operating officer, Ashok Leyland.

Earlier this year, Ashok Leyland seeded the first batch of BS VI-compliant trucks to its customers in the Delhi-NCR region.