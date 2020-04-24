ALL buys 3.36% stake in leasing arm

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has bought the balance 3.36% stake in its arm Hinduja Leasing Finance Ltd. (HLFL) for ₹188 crore.

On March 21, the board had allowed ALL to buy 6.99% stake from Everfin Holdings and Hinduja Group for a total consideration of ₹390.49 crore. The acquisition was proposed to be completed in tranches before July 31, 2020. With the purchase of 3.36% stake, the acquisition of 6.99% stake is now completed fully, ALL said.