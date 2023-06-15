ALL, Aidrivers in pact to make autonomous electric terminal trucks

June 15, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has tied-up with Aidrivers, a specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions across industrial mobility space, to produce the country’s first autonomous electric terminal trucks to address net-zero emission needs of the port industry.

This unique truck model, which will be based on an ALL platform and equipped with Aidrivers’ autonomous eco-system, will be produced at ALL’s manufacturing facilities. Orders can be placed now for delivery in 2024, and the inaugural fleet is anticipated to be ready for real-terminal operations early next year, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

“We are excited to work with Ashok Leyland, and jointly produce an autonomous electric terminal truck, bespoke designed for autonomous operations in a demanding and harsh port environment,” said Aidrivers Founder & CEO Rafiq Swash.