Business

Alkem unveils ‘affordable’ epilepsy drug

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. has introduced Brivasure, an affordable drug for the treatment of epilepsy in India.

The drug has been introduced at price of ₹79.50 per strip for 25 mg, ₹148.50 for 50 mg, ₹230 for 75 mg and ₹295 for a 100-mg strip. Brivasure has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India in the adjunctive management of partial onset seizure with or without secondary generalisation.

Brivasure has exhibited faster onset of action, efficacy with favourable safety profile, the company said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 10:46:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/alkem-unveils-affordable-epilepsy-drug/article34086161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY