Alkem unveils ‘affordable’ epilepsy drug

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. has introduced Brivasure, an affordable drug for the treatment of epilepsy in India.

The drug has been introduced at price of ₹79.50 per strip for 25 mg, ₹148.50 for 50 mg, ₹230 for 75 mg and ₹295 for a 100-mg strip. Brivasure has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India in the adjunctive management of partial onset seizure with or without secondary generalisation.

Brivasure has exhibited faster onset of action, efficacy with favourable safety profile, the company said.