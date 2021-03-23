Alkem partners TMC to set up cancer-care facility in Bihar

MUMBAI

Alkem Laboratories Ltd has announced a partnership with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to establish an advanced Radiotherapy facility as a part of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center (HBCHRC) in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Alkem has sanctioned the purchase of two most-advanced versions of the teletherapy and brachytherapy units for this facility, the company said in a statement.

This facility being developed as a spoke model shall also provide chemotherapy, minor operation, basic laboratory, treatment planning, it added.

To decentralise the cancer care further, Alkem and TMC have collaborated to also establish 3 mini cancer units in Buxar, Jehanabad and Bhagalpur in Bihar.

“These centres will connect cancer patients of those districts by telemedicine to HBCHRC, Muzaffarpur. In addition, these centres will work with the district administration on community activities such as cancer awareness and screening,” Alkem said.

Basudeo N. Singh, executive chairman, said, “Our overriding philosophy is to be recognised as a force for good in society. I am very happy that our collaboration with TMC to establish an advanced radiotherapy facility and mini cancer units will help the people of Bihar and the adjoining states to better manage their cancer care treatment at an affordable cost.”

Dr. RA Badwe, Director, TMC said, " This hospital will bring relief to people of Bihar who have to travel long distances and make huge out of pocket expenses for cancer treatment. Addition of a Radiotherapy block with the support of Alkem will help us enhance our capability to treat a larger number of patients with a short waiting time.”